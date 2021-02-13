Tony Baffoe, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane remember Sam Arday on fourth death anniversary

The late Sam Arday and former Ghana international Anthony Baffoe

Former Black Stars ace, Anthony Baffoe and bronze-winning coach at the FIFA Club World Cup Pitso Mosimane have paid tributes to Sam Arday on his fourth death anniversary.

Coach Sam Arday died on February 12, 2017, after battling illness.



Anthony Baffoe and Mosimane fondly remember their time with the gaffer, who was widely known as the “multi-system man.”



“It’s exactly 4 years today since you left us Coach Sam Arday “Mr. Multi-system”. For many of us, you were a father figure-I who enjoyed every bit of our regular Monday football conversations -I gave you the nickname” Pirlo” after our match against Italy-WC 2006 rest well great man,” Baffoe posted on Twitter.



Fresh off finishing third at the club World Cup, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane insists he missed the legend and prayed he continues to Rest In Peace.



“We will all miss him. He used to say to me, your team should have an inter-passing, inter movements and interplay! He taught a lot of us how to play modern football. May the Legend soul Rest In Peace,” he reacted to Tony Baffoe’s post.

Sam Arday was revered in Africa for being the first coach to win an Olympic medal in football. He also led the Black Starlets to World Cup glory in 1995 in Ecuador.



Ghana Premier League side, WAFA, a club he served before his demise also paid tribute to their former Technical Director.



“NOT FORGOTTEN: Today is exactly 4 years since our father, friend, and colleague Coach SAM ARDAY [Mr Multi-system Man] left us to his Maker. May his soul continue to rest in perfect peace,” the club wrote on Twitter.





