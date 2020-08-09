Sports News

Top 10 sexiest Ghanaian footballers

Ghanaian International, Kevin-Prince Boateng

The first thing that often strike people about footballers is their talent which brings them invariable wealth and fame.

But footballers are more than just a group of men or women who make money and fame from chasing after a rounded a leather material.



Just as they commit time and resources into refining their talents, the majority, if not every football player, also make sacrifices into their appearance.



They understand their looks also matter and some like Beckham and Ronaldo have made a living from their looks.



GhanaWeb today lists 10 Ghanaians footballers, in no particular order, whose looks are stunning and people drool over.



Jonathan Mensah







The Columbus Crew defender has got abs to die for.



As videos on his social media pages portray, he spends many hours in his the gym.



He’s got a body of your regular gym instructor.



His pink lips and ‘innocent-looking’ face are definitely worth dying for.



Stephen Appiah





Bald head, six-packs, Tornado in his prime had one of the best bodies every footballer will dream of.



His well-carved abs which he was never shy to flaunt definitely made him appealing to people.



Augustine Arhinful







Good old Arhinful, the former Black Stars striker was known for his fixation with neatness’. Critics say he cared more about his looks than his game.



But not only was he tidy, but he was also handsome as well.



Lately, he prefers his head well-trimmed with some light ‘aboi’ in it.



He may be old but certainly has looks to drool over.



Saddick Adams





Saddick’s once-promising career which saw him at Atletico Madrid has reached it twilight with him not reaching the expected level but that secondary in this context.



Not the tallest of footballers but his ‘cute pink lips’ is one that catches attention. As a footballer, his physique is also a point of attraction.



Kevin Prince Boateng







Tattoos, fair coloured with a personality to match. Kevin has the perfect body and charm to woo people.



The German-born Ghanaian midfielder is a fashionista and for a footballer who is also a musician and great dancer, it is not uneasy for him to have an impact on people.



He was always the ladies’ man in his spell with the Black Stars.



Andre Ayew







Fine boy things. The Maestro’s second son is an attractive person and his bald head which is reminiscent of his dad sets him apart.



A natural leader who doesn’t shy away from responsibilities, Andre Dede Ayew has got an aura that pulls people towards him.

Jordan Ayew







Jordan made the cut by just being a well-carved piece of God’s creativity.



The Crystal Palace striker enjoyed the form of his career in the just-ended season.



He’s got a delicious look and his seemingly arrogant attitude on the field gives him the x-factor.



Kassim Nuhu







The towering defender struggled for form this season with Fortuna Dusseldorf who went down to Bundesliga 2.



A 6ft3inch, well-built man who dedicates a sizeable amount of his time into building those muscles, Nuhu has got a body to savour.



Adam Kwarasey





Since the 2014 World Cup, Kwarasey has not played for the Black Stars and it looks like his national team duties are over.



But his charming appearance has left an indelible mark on the minds of Ghanaians with his looks.



Kwarasey in his short Black Stars career became famed for his looks and his height.



Kudus Mohammed







The youngster recently made a big move to Ajax but aside his craft, Kudus appearance may grant him instant notice and attention when he walks into a room.



His height of 5ft, 10 inches may not be imposing but his good looks make up for that.

