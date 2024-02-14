Top officials who have declared public support for 'Save Ghana Football demo'

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

The Save Ghana Football demonstration has received resounding support from key figures in the country since the announcement by some prominent media personalities in the country.

The demonstration which is spearheaded by some renowned journalists comes off today, February 14, 2024. The event will see some big names join Ghanaian football enthusiasts to march to the Ghana Football Association and make their voices heard.



The protest that seeks to draw attention to the prevalent issues in Ghana Football was triggered by the Black Stars' awful performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana's group stage exit raised concerns about the decline of football in the country as some sports journalists expressed their displeasure about how football administration and management are done in Ghana.



The conveners include Countryman Songo, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Veronica Commey, and Saddick Adams, among others.



Top officials who have declared public support from 'Save Ghana Football demo'

Nigel Gaisie



Prophet Nigel Gaise, leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, endorsed the demonstration, vowing that he would show up for the protest.



He also urged Ghanaians to turn up for the demonstration because it is in the best interest of all Ghanaians.



“On Wednesday, I will be at the Obra Spot to participate in the demonstration. We must save Ghana Football now. Ghana football is in a bad state and we need to save it now so I will join the demonstration. The demonstration is for every Ghanaian so join us. The Black Stars must be built on merit and passion.



Kofi Oduro

Founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, announced his decision to join the demonstration during a service where he blamed the GFA for Black Stars' failure at the AFCON.



“If not for the madness of the GFA, all these things would not happen. So, I am part of that demonstration against the GFA,” he told his congregations.



Alban Bagbin



Some demonstration organisers visited the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to invite him officially.



"We proposed to Parliament in our petition, to as a matter of urgency, consider reducing the 17% tax on football events to 3% as done for the creative arts industry," He told the organizers.

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe



Veteran football administrator Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, pledged his support for the march when he met some of the organizers of the march who paid a courtesy call to him.



"Concerning your protest march, I support it fully and I will say it is long overdue. Leaders of this country should know that the source of their power comes from the people and the people’s game is football, it is their passion.



"So, when that particular game is failing, then the government must know that it is failing," he stated without confirming his attendance or otherwise.



