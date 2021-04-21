Trabzonspor forward Caleb Ekuban available to face Galatasaray after injury recovery

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban with the ball at his feet

Black Stars and Trabzonspor forward, Caleb Ansah Ekuban has returned to full fitness ahead of their Turkish Superliga game against Galatasaray SK.

Ekuban could not feature in the last two league matches due to his injury and is making a return on Wednesday to face Galatasaray.



The 27-year-old attacker, who recovered from his injury significantly and started to work with the team, will be able to play if the technical team gives him the nod.

The Ghanaian player, who is eager to contribute to the team on his return, is also expected to take part in the right-wing of the midfield again.



Ekuban is having a decent outing with Trabzonspor in the Turkish top-flight this season having netted 8 goals and assisted three goals in 26 games.