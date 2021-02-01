Trabzonspor offer Caleb Ekuban fresh contract extension

Mon, 1 Feb 2021 Source: Football Ghana
According to reports, Turkish super cup winners Trabzonspor have offered Caleb Ekuban a fresh three-year contract extension.
It is believed that Ekuban was offered this due to his improvement in form in the last few weeks.
The Ghanaian striker recently saw an increase in his salary from €0.75 million to €1 million due to the same reasons.
It is believed that the former Leeds United player has accepted the new deal on the table but the details of the deal are yet to be released.
Ekuban has scored six league goals for his club this season.
