Training pitches in Ivory Coast are better than almost all the stadiums in Ghana - GFA spokesperson

Henry Asante Twum Africa Ghana Football Association spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum

Sat, 3 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Football Association spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum, has indicated that Ivory Coast training centres built for for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations are better than all league venues in Ghana.

He revealed that Ivory Coast built 24 training centres for all 24 participating teams to avoid sharing training pitches.

He also indicated that the training centres are modernised and have a seated capacity of about 1,500.

"They constructed 24 brand-new training pitches or centres, so every team had its own training pitch. You don't share with anybody. Top quality. Top quality that I would say they are better than almost all our league centres in Ghana," he told Original FM.

"They are not just training pitches, they are training pitches with about 1,500 capacity," he added.

Infrusture has been a big hindrance to Ghana football, specifically training centres and standardised stadiums to host football matches.

The National Sports Authority, who are mandated to manage national venues, has been under criticism for its poor management of national stadiums.

At the moment, all four national stadiums are below the standard to host an international game with one of them, Espong Stadium, left to rot.



EE/OGB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com