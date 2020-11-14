Tunisian club US Monastir officially unveils Shafiu Mumuni

Black Stars B captain, Shafiu Mumuni

Tunisian top-flight side US Monastir has officially announced the signing of Ghanaian striker Shafiu Mumuni.

The Tunisian Cup holders signed the former AshantiGold captain on a two-year contract as he replaces departed Anthony Okpotu.



Mumuni was unveiled on Saturday, November 14, 2020, after completing all other details of his transfer.

The 25-year-old was captain of the Ghana team at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal.



He was the top scorer of the tournament having scored four goals in total.