Turkey-based Samuel Tetteh speaks on earthquake tragedy, assures family and Ghanaians of his safety

Black Stars striker, Samuel Tetteh has assured Ghanaians of his safety and that of the Ghanaian players in Turkey with the exception of Christian Atsu who has been rescued from a rubble.

The world was thrown into a state of mourning on Monday, February 6, 2023, after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit south-central Turkey.



Ghanaians were worried about the well-being of players who ply tried trade in Turkey after it was reported that Christian Atsu was trapped under the rubble but Samuel Tetteh has shared that he was not hurt.



"I'm safe and I haven't been hurt by what is going on in the country. We felt the earthquake here but it was not devastating like it happened in the other cities even though some of the buildings here collapsed."



"I tried to contact all the other Ghana players in Turkey that I know and apart from Atsu whose situation was serious, they were all safe and sound."

"The country is in a sad mood because of this tragedy and I'm hoping that they break the league. I have contacted my family, friends, and everyone around me that I'm fine and I have not been hurt. We have also heard that Atsu has been found and that is good news," Samuel Tetteh told Happy FM monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.



Meanwhile, Black Stars player Christian Atsu has been rescued from the trap in the earthquake-ravaged city of Hayat.



"Christian Atsu has been pulled from the wreckage alive!" journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, who broke news of his trapping, tweeted early Tuesday, February 7, 2023.



JE/KPE