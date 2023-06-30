U-23 AFCON: We are focused on Guinea - Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko

Ibrahim Tanko | File photo

Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko says his players are in high spirits and have put their below-par performance against Morocco on Tuesday behind them ahead of their final game on Friday.

Tanko and his charges were hammered 5-1 in their second group game on Tuesday by the host country.



Ghana must secure a win against Guinea to advance in the tournament having amassed three points after two games.



Speaking ahead of the game that will be hosted at the Grand Stade Tanger, Tanko says they have corrected their mistakes after the humiliating defeat against Morocco.



According to him, they have psyched themselves and are ready to go all out for a win.



“We have watched the last game again and have worked on correcting what went wrong. We have to put it behind us and I think the team is ready for the game tomorrow. The opponent needs only a draw but we know we have to win the game to go into the next stage," Tanko stated at the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“We are well psyched mentally and physically to win the game. We had a good training session yesterday and the boys showed me in training that they are ready for a win," he added.



Tanko also hinted that he will make changes to his starting lineup to get the best out of his players on Friday.



“We have watched and studied the Guinean team and we have different players that can make up the best starting 11 for the match. We will do some changes and we hope these changes will help achieve our aims.”



“We have no injury so far. We’ve had two days of rest and we made good use of it. I am sure tomorrow everyone will be ready for the game”, the Black Meteors head Coach reiterated.



The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:00GMT.