UFC star Adesanya celebrates 'teacher' Yaw Sakyi

Ahead of his highly anticipated clash with Paulo Costa on Saturday 26th September, undisputed King of the UFC Octagon in the middleweight division Israel “StyleBender” Adesanya took minutes on Sunday 20th September to celebrate his former teacher Yaw Sakyi Afari, Ghanaian broadcaster and Sports Events Manager.

In a video posted on Yaw Sakyi’s instagram page, Adesanya said “Mr. Afari, long time. I remember you Sir. You probably still do. You used to flex on everybody (laughs so hard after). I respect and appreciate you. Thank You. You have always been good”.



Attached to the video, Yaw Sakyi wrote “FINALLY connected with my former student who is indisputably one of the finest World Champions of our time @stylebender. Very cool to know he still remembers me after all these years. He made my day with this video. Ladies and gentlemen, Hail the King of UFC Octagon #UFCKing #ProudTeacher “.



Adesanya also commented on some posts earlier made by Yaw Sakyi recounting the Champion’s time in Ghana. He shares some exciting moments spent with Adesanya and concludes that he was destined to do what he is doing now.



Israel Adesanya, his siblings and parents moved to Ghana in 2001 from Nigeria for almost a year. Israel and his siblings attended SunnySide International School in Accra where Yaw Sakyi was a teacher. Later, his parents engaged Yaw Sakyi as his private teacher in Maths and English.



Speaking with Ghanaweb, Yaw Sakyi couldn’t hide his joy of reconnecting with his former student who is now a world champion. “After finding out in May this year that my boy dominates the UFC Middleweight division, I started watching his videos and then sent messages to his facebook and instagram pages but didn’t get responses which wasn’t surprising to me so seeing his responses to my comment on his page on Sunday morning while I was at church brought special joy to me”, he said.

Yaw Sakyi Afari is the Head of RITE Sports, the firm celebrated for the renaissance of basketball in Ghana with their innovative events including Sprite Ball Championship, UPAC Basketball Championship and the Ghana Basketball Awards. He is also the manager of Africa and WBC’s Greatest Superfeatherweight Champion of All-Time Azumah Nelson, Azumah Nelson.









