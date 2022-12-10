9
US journalist dies in Qatar during Argentina vs Netherlands clash

Sat, 10 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An American Sports journalist, Grant Wahl, has died in Qatar while covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash between Argentina vs Netherlands.

According to CNN, the 48-year-old sports journalist collapsed in the middle of the game at the Education City Stadium on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Though there are other reports that Grant may have died from a heart attack, the circumstances around his death are not clear.

“The entire US Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl.”

“Grant made soccer his life’s work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us,” US Soccer said in a statement on its official Twitter account.

Argentina on Friday, December 9, defeated Netherlands 4-2 penalties to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

