Uganda friendly will help us prepare for 2026 World Cup qualifiers - Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Head coach of Ghana, Otto Addo has underscored the importance of the two friendly matches being played against Nigeria and Uganda this month.

After a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria last Friday, Ghana will now take on Uganda on Tuesday evening in Morocco.



According to Black Stars head coach Otto Addo, the game against Uganda will help his side to prepare for the next round of games in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



“For me, it’s always the same. Each match has different preferences and different options. But also different hurdles and different solutions and for us, it’s always the aim to find the right solutions defensively and offensively.

“So I think Nigeria and Uganda it’s an optimal preparation for the team and I think we can expect the same obstacles, so however the game ends, if we take the right conclusions out of these games then we can prepare ourselves for the upcoming matches against Mali and Central African Republic,” coach Otto Addo said as quoted on the website of the Ghana Football Association.



The friendly between Ghana and Uganda will kick off at 16:00gmt tomorrow.