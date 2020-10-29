VEO's Jerry Jarnald explains how Asante Kotoko secured partnership deal

Head of Partnerships for VEO, Jerry Jarnald

The Head of Partnerships for VEO, Jerry Jarnald has disclosed that his personal relationship with Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, factored in the two sides agreeing to the partnership deal.

Asante Kotoko earlier this month announced VEO, a video technology firm as its, new technology partners.



The firm based in Denmark is expected to secure super high-quality footage of Kotoko’s academy and first-team during matches for analyses using its portable and affordable AI-based video recorder



Jerry Jarnald, head of partnerships with VEO, in an interview on how the partnership was signed between the Ghanaian giants and VEO said, “I met Nana Yaw Amponsah, who is the current CEO of Asante Kotoko back in 2012 in Camp Nou Barcelona, where both of us attended a football networking event.



“With 2017 and 2018, we attended the same event at Stamford Bridge and we had a conversation".



“He reached out to me later and wanted to invest in the technology for Asante Kotoko and also wanted us to discuss different synergies between the club and the company and it landed in this latest partnership.” He added

According to Jerry Jarnald, Asante Kotoko is the biggest club in West Africa and that’s why he is honoured, his outfit is partnering the club.



“We are extremely excited working with Asante Kotoko because like I said, it is the biggest club in Western Africa so we are honoured, we are looking forward to working together.



“Obviously they will have better footages of course but also like I said, in the development of football in Western Africa where so many players want to play for Asante Kotoko, they will have a base to choose from”.



Asante Kotoko becomes the fourth club to partner the company after Manchester City, FC Nordsjaelland and Ghana-based Phar Rangers.