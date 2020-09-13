Sports News

VfL Wolfsburg's John Yeboah attracting interest from Holland

John Yeboah

VfL Wolfsburg's transfer plans this season have not yet been completed. There is still speculation on both the incoming and outgoing side.

Hamburg born Ghanaian John Yeboah is said to have attracted the interest of a Dutch first division club.



VfL Wolfsburg will play for participation in the UEFA Europa League in the upcoming qualifying matches. Should they reach the group stage, the club from Lower Saxony needs a correspondingly big squad.



So far there has been a lot of growth, but coach Oliver Glasner wants more reinforcements.



So far, two talents have come to Wolfsburg with Maxence Lacroix (20 years old) and Bartosz Bialek (19).



The personality of John Yeboah could be much more specific.

The 20-year-old is said to be on the list at PEC Zwolle, according to a report by “Voetbal International”. The Dutch first division team is still urgently looking for reinforcements for the offensive wing.



With his agility and his strong dribbling he is a weapon in one-on-one situations. Hannover 96 is also said to have dealt with the German in recent weeks.



Yeboah was already able to attract attention in the Eredivise last season.



In the 19/20 season he played for VVV-Venlo.



He scored once in 18 league games and prepared another goal.

An important phase is now ahead for the youngster. Because his contract in Wolfsburg ends in summer 2021.



For the Wolves professionals he only played three times in total in competitive games.



It is questionable whether VfL would do themselves a favor by breaking up.



The offensive flanks are anything but overstaffed. If you have the planned triple load in front of your chest this season, Talent Yeboah should also be used several times.

