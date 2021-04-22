Victor Aidoo reveals worst moment at Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak striker Victor Aidoo

Hearts of Oak striker Victor Aidoo says missing a penalty kick against Ashanti Gold remains his worst moment at the Club.

Aidoo’s big miss against the Miners saw his side losing 1-0 at the Len Clay Stadium.



Prior to the miss, the former Samatex attacker had scored three goals from the penalty spot.



“My worst moment at Hearts of Oak will be against Ashanti Gold, I missed a penalty and up till now I still think about it, he spoke with Hearts TV.



“Before the kick I had played three penalties and had scored all, so I was very confidence I was going to score.

“Even when the penalty was awarded to us non of my teammates got closer to the ball because they new I was the one to take but unfortunately I missed.



“I will take this opportunity to apologize to all Hearts of Oak fans about that miss because we eventually lost that game which even makes it more painful.”



The 23-year-old is currently Hearts of Oak’s leading scorer in the Ghana Premier League with 7 goals.