Victorien Adebayor denies being convinced by Ademola Kuti to snub Hearts of Oak

Victorien Adebayor has joined Legon Cities from Danish club HB Koge

Victorien Adebayor has denied he was convinced by Ademola Kuti to snub Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak and sign for Legon Cities.

The attacking midfielder also denies ever knowing the Hearts of Oak forward, despite both being managed by the same person.



This comes after his name was mentioned in an interview Kuti had granted to Kumasi-based Otec FM, in which the Nigerian went berserk on-air, blasting the Phobians of "unprofessional treatment".



Adebayor had rejected a permanent deal from Hearts of Oak to sign for Legon Cities on loan, a move Kuti claims was based on his advice to the former Inter Allies goal poacher.



But 24-year-old, who returned to the Ghanaian top-flight after a short spell in Denmark, says he has never had any conversation with Kuti.



"Who is Kuti that he claims he convinced me not to sign for Accra Hearts of Oak?, Adebayor fumed in an interview.

"I don't know any Kuti from anywhere and he doesn't know me too. I don't have his contact and neither does he have mine.



"It's only my manager who tells me he has a player called Kuti but I've never talked to him on any issue concerning where I should play my trade and someone like this cant be my adviser."



"My relationship with Togbe Afede goes beyond football...l admire him as a father and a good man".



But despite opting to be a Royal than a Rainbow star, Adebayor maintains he still has a very good relationship with the Hearts' Board Chairman Togbe Afede, "that goes beyond football".



"The only player I know is Mamani Lawali, who is already playing for Hearts Of Oak," he said.

"I have a very good relationship with Togbe Afede, that goes beyond football.



"I only got to know my name was mentioned in his interview but everyone knows I am not talkative.



"I will plead with that Kuti not to draw me into any tussle with anyone to tarnish my image. He should not spoil my name."



"Togbe Afede has never given me money to sign for Accra Hearts of Oak...He is a man of principles and well respected...



"He is like a father to me who always want the best out of me."