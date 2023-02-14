Video of Songo being prevented from entering Dreams FC stadium for Kotoko match pops up

Patrick Osei Agyemang alias Countryman Songo

In their last two away games in the Ghana Premier League, Kumasi Asante Kotoko have made allegations of victimization and intimidation by their respective hosts.

In the game against Karela, the club put out a number of tweets alleging that some members of their delegation were not allowed to enter the stadium.



Asante Kotoko also claimed that some management members including Countryman Songo were assaulted by fans of the Aiyinase-based club.



In their game against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, similar allegations of how some club officials were blocked from entering the stadium were made albeit not from the club but from some prominent supporters.



In a video circulated by Kotoko supporters in furtherance of those allegations, Patrick Osei Agyemang alias Countryman Songo was prevented from entering the Theatre of Dreams to witness Kotoko’s game against Dreams FC.



Songo introduced himself as a management member but the gate attendant insisted on him producing an identity card to that effect before he will be let in.

In the short clip, Songo failed to produce the ID card, forcing the attendant to shut the gate on him and two others.



To Asante Kotoko faithful, the video innocuous video of the attendant sticking to the rules is an example of intimidation by the home club, Dreams FC.



Kotoko lost the game 2-0 with the goals coming from Gael Aholou and Agyenim Boateng.



Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo admitted that Dreams FC were a better team than his side in all areas.



“Today there are individual differences offensively and defensively that is where we got the defeat. The home team played very very well they deserved the win. We have about seven players that are absent we have to accept they play better than us."

"We always change the team because of injuries in the team so it is some kind of experiment defensively that we implement. We cannot stop the injury can come at any time so this is what we are facing now we are going to work on it,” Zerbo said after the game.



Dreams FC have now moved to the 10th position on the Premier League table with 23 points while Asante Kotoko still maintain their 4th position, 5 points behind leaders Aduana Stars.





A sports journalist Countryman Songo who doubles as a Kotoko mgt member was intimidated and prevented from watching yesterday's game in Dawu, this is the second conservative time after he was assaulted in Aiyinase pic.twitter.com/5uL5pRTYfZ — Listowel Mensah (AK-0000317) (@Listo_Mens) February 13, 2023









