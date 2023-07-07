Vincent Louis; Ex-Hearts of Oak player and Ghana's 'corner kick specialist' dies at age 87

Vincent Louis

Born on July 19 1936 in Accra, Mr. Vincent Louis, attended several basic schools including the Army School, Accra.

His footballing skills as a striker was discovered in those early years.



After successfully obtaining his Middle School Leaving Certificate, he pursued the Building Technology Programme at St. Paul’s Technical School at Kukurantumi. While there, he played football as a striker for both the school and clubs in Koforidua and Accra (during vacations).



Upon the completion of his studies, he was engaged by the then Ghana National Construction Corporation (later known as the State Construction Corporation). While working with the Corporation, he played for Auroras and Accra Hearts of Oak from 1958 to 1964. Football then even at the level of the First Division (now Premiership) was not a full-time profession.



In his playing days, Vincent earned the nickname “Corner kick specialist”, as he once kicked the ball straight from the corner into the goal posts.



In his old age, he often recounted with delight the ten (3-4-3) goals he scored in three consecutive matches in 1963, as a result of which he had a calling to play for the Black Stars. However, he never played a game for the Stars because of a serious leg injury he sustained in a match with Eleven Wise. This injury ruled him out of games for several months.

He eventually decided to quit playing of football when the construction works at the State House and Flag Staff House were intensified in 1964 ahead of the 1965 Organization of African Unity (OAU) summit in Accra.



His passion for football, however, never left him. No wonder, he breathed his last breath while watching a football match on TV in the night of Tuesday, 4th July, 2023.



The former Hearts of Oak man was a classmate of goodwill sports ambassador, Ray Quarcoo, WO Vincent Quarcoo, Eddie Palmer of Black Caesar's night club fame, Eddie Quansah, Frederick Briandt, junior brother of first Black Stars captain, EC Briandt and a senior to social commentator Kofi Wayo at the Army School in Accra.



He is survived by his two siblings, David and Agatha; his six children, Edward, John (Bishop), Felicia, Callistus, Poshia and Christine; as well as his ten grandchildren. May his soul rest in perfect peace!