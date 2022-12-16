0
Virus outbreak hit France camp, Varane and Konate doubtful for World Cup final

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

France could have three or more players ruled out for the World Cup final against Argentina due to a virus outbreak at their camp.

According to reports, Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate have suffered flu due to the virus outbreak.

The duo joins Kingsley Coman, Dayot Upamecano, and Adrian Rabiot on the increasing list, two days before their World Cup final.

Coman, Rabiot, and Upamecano who did not have a minute in the semi-final against Morocco are currently recovering but are still doubtful for the final.

beIN Sports report that the flu was caught from the England players during the quarter-final tie last weekend.

France will face Argentina in a battle to be crowned new World Champions at the Lusail Stadium. France are hoping to win the World title for a second consecutive time to match Brasil's record in 1960.

Meanwhile, Argentina, led by Messi are hoping to win their third World Cup after featuring in the final for the second time in 8 years.

