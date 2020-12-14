WAFU U-20 Championship: Ghana lose to Ivory Coast in last group match

Ghana’s Black Satellites suffered a defeat in their last Group B game against Ivory Coast in the 2020 WAFU Cup of Nations in Benin on Saturday.

The first half was balanced as the two teams possessed the game in the middle creating little scoring opportunities.



Goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad produced a great save to deny Mohammed Bamba from opening the scoring for the Ivorians.



The Young Elephants lifted their efforts in the second half as they kept piling pressure on the Black Satellites.



Fofana Datro who was a torn in the flesh of the Ghana defence won a free-kick very close to the 18-yard box in the 60th minute.

Issouf Dosso stepped up and scored the only goal for the Ivorians with a stunning strike from the free-kick.



Ivory Coast top the group with 4 points followed by Ghana with 3 points, while Nigeria exit the tournament with just a point.



The Black Satellites will now face Niger in the semi-finals.