WAFU U-20: Karim Zito sets sights on winning ultimate after making finals

Black Satellites Head Coach Karim Zito

Black Satellites Head Coach Karim Zito has set his sights on winning the ultimate at the ongoing WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship.

The National U-20 side are currently participating in the tournament in Benin and have so far fared well in the competition which also serves as a qualifier for the 2021 CAF Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.



Ghana has booked a final date with Burkina Faso on December 19 after overcoming Niger via penalty shootout in the semi-final.



Speaking to Kumasi based Silver FM after the semi-final win on Tuesday, a satisfied Karim Zito was quick to point out that Ghana’s main target has been achieved.



The Head Coach has however assured that attention now turns to final which he’s promised to give the Burkinabes a run for their money to stand a chance of winning the ultimate.

“We came in for the qualification. After securing that we’re going to also fight for the cup,” Zito told Silver FM.



“Personally, I am okay with the qualification. But if we are also able to win the cup, that will be great.



“We are not going to relax in our pursuit for the ultimate, we will go all out [to win the trophy],” he concluded.