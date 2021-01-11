WAFU U17: We are not going to disappoint Ghanaians - Black Starlets coach

Black Starlets coach, Ben Fokuo

Black Starlets coach Ben Fokuo has said the team is focused on achieving its target and they are not going to disappoint.

The national U17 male team held the flying Eagles of Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in their group opener in the ongoing WAFU U17 Cup of Nations tournament in Togo.



The flying Eagles took the lead through substitute Joseph Arumala in the 83rd minute after converting a penalty following a foul on striker Abdullahi Ahmed.



Ghana captain Abdul Fatawu who had an outstanding game scored from the spot after Samuel Boakye was fouled in the box by Nigeria goalkeeper Destiny Emuwahen.



The Ivorians lead Group B with three points after their 1-0 win against Nigeria in their opening game.



Ghana will have to avoid a defeat against Ivory Coast in their next game to progress to the last four of the competition.



Speaking in an interview, Coach Ben Fokuo said the target set by the team is to secure qualification to the AFCON tournament and the team must win against Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

“We need to win and we are prepared for every country so far as I am concerned. As I said earlier, the spirit in the camp, the focus of the players, the psychological edge and the mental toughness and everything is in place.



“Our target is to qualify to the AFCON, that is our main target. That will make us move forward to the AFCON and the World Cup. It’s been a long time since we played at the AFCON and the World Cup so our target is to qualify for the AFCON and hopefully the World Cup in future”.



Coach Fokuo also urged Ghanaians to expect more from this current national U17 team.



“My message to Ghanaians is that they should watch out for this U-17 team, the talents they have, we will go places. They should believe in these players; they should keep on supporting us with all their spirit and #bringbackthelove. We are not going to disappoint any Ghanaian”.



The Black Starlets need to avoid defeat against Cote D’Ivoire to make it to the next round of the competition.