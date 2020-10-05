WAFU announces new dates for U-20 & U-17 tournaments

Ghana U-20 WAFU team

WAFU/UFOA ‘B’ has announced new official dates for the U-20 and U-17 qualification tournaments and the draw.

In a letter sent to all member Associations on Monday, October 5, WAFU has announced that the U-20 qualification which was earlier scheduled for October 17-31 will now be staged from November 14-29, 2020 in Togo.



The U-17 qualification tournament has also been scheduled to take place from December 5-20, 2020 in Benin.



A virtual draw for the two competitions will be held on October 20 in Abidjan.

The scenario for the draw is as follows: U-20, A1: Togo (Host Country), B1: Nigeria (3rd place in the last U20 AFCON).



U-17 A1: Benin (Host Country), B1: Nigeria (winner of the last zonal tournament).



For each draw, the other teams will be in a single pot. The first drawn will be A2, the 2nd drawn will be B2, The 3rd drawn will be A3 and the 4th drawn will be B3, A final draw for the 7th team will be done to determine its A4 or B4 position.