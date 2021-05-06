WC qualifiers: South Africa will be very tough - J.E Sarpong on Hugo Broos appointment

South Africa new coach, Hugo Broos

Veteran Ghanaian football coach, Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong, says South Africa will be tough opposition in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers following the appointment of a new coach, Hugo Broos.

The South African Football Federation has appointed the Belgium trainer on a five-year contract.



He replaces Molefi Nteski who was fired for failing to qualify Bafana Bafana to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon.



According to Coach Sarpong, SAFA has appointed a coach who has experience on the continent.



“South Africa will prepare very well for the Black Stars that is why they have gone for an experienced coach”.

“It will not be easy for the Black Stars but we have an advantage over them. I have the confidence in our coaches and they should be bold in their selections as well”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



Hugo Broos won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title with Cameroon before he left the job.



Ghana is in the same group as South Africa, Ethiopia, and Zimbabwe for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.