Watch 18-year-old Asamoah Gyan's goals for Modena in Italy

A remarkable video showcasing Asamoah Gyan scoring goals for Modena in the Italian Serie A has resurfaced online after two decades.

The video displays the early days of Gyan's career when he arrived abroad, highlighting his immense talent and prowess as a fantastic striker.



Asamoah Gyan began his football journey in Ghana before making his move to the Italian club Udinese. However, after a difficult spell in his first season, Gyan was sent on loan at Modena in 2003.



At the young age of 18, he showcased his incredible potential and quickly caught the attention of football enthusiasts.



In the video, Gyan's goal-scoring abilities are on full display, demonstrating his speed, agility, and clinical finishing.



Gyan scored some incredible long-range goals which came along with his trademark dance celebrations.

Baby Jet's performance attracted the attention of Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow who nearly signed him for a record $10 million after he netted 15 goals in two seasons for Modena.



The man who was named 'Gianni' by Modena fans was also the top scorer for the club in the first season under-coached Stefano Pioli.



Asamoah Gyan's journey took him to various clubs in different countries, including stints with Udinese and Modena in Italy, Rennes in France, Sunderland and Reading in England, and Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates.



He ultimately became a big star for Ghanaian football on the international stage, earning the title of Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer.



Gyan's impact was not limited to the club level; he played an instrumental role in the Black Stars and guided Ghana to several African Cup of Nations tournaments and the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Gyan's prolificacy from a young age has mostly been a tale from those who watched him play in his teen years and the video provides a better appreciation for the man who is Ghana's all-time top scorer.



Watch videos below





The young BABYJET ???????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/cf1vDCcTaS — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) August 7, 2023

JNA/KPE