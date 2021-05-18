Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew gave Swansea City a slender advantage in the Championship play-off with a beautiful curler against Barnsley on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Dede fed on to a pass in the Barnsley penalty box, beat his first marker before bending it to the right bottom corner to give Swansea a strong footing in the play-offs.



Courtesy of Ayew’s strike Swansea goes into the second leg of the semi-final fixture of the play-off with slim advantage and must prevent a defeat at home to progress to the finals.



The winner of Swansea and Barnsley will face Bournemouth in the final round for a place in next season’s Premier League.



Andre Ayew has been productive for Swansea scoring 17 goals in 44 matches, the highest of any Swansea player this season.



He has also registered four assists for the Welsh side in the season.

Watch Andre Ayew’s beautiful goal for Swansea in the Championship play-off



