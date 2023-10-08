Watch Asamoah Gyan’s amazing 'stepover' skills in Charity Game

Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghanaian international, Asamoah Gyan was in his element when he gave fans a reason to cheer him with his amazing skills during a charity game at the McDan Park on Saturday, October 7.

The game was between some Ex-Black Stars players and a selected side from the Leonardo Foundation with the aim of creating awareness and raising funds to support the projects of the foundation.



At the end of the game, the Ex-Black Stars recorded a 3-1 victory over Leonardo Foundation with Asamoah Gyan recording his name on the scorecard.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, Gyan had hundreds of fans gathered cheering him on as he displayed a number of eye-catching skills but one which got him all the praise was the stepover against his opponent which resulted in a spot kick.



Notable among Ex-Black Stars players who were present to support and take part in the game were Asamoah Gyan, Baffour Gyan, Haminu Draman, Stephen Appiah, Ali Jara and John Painstil among others.



Gyan, 37 announced his retirement from football in June 2023, ending his 20-year career as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

The former Ghana captain took part in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups and represented his country at seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.



