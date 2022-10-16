1
Watch Asamoah Gyan's interview with Stephen Appiah after a tennis match

Sun, 16 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan assumed the position of a host when he interviewed his ex-Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah on his experience as a tennis player.

Stephen Appiah played Baffour Gyan in a friendly match on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Labadi Beach Court.

The entertaining fixture which was dubbed the ‘Grudge Match’ attracted a few spectators including radio personality Dr Pounds, who is also a lover of the sport.

Baffour Gyan beat Stephen Appiah in two straight sets, 6-1, 6-3, to emerge as the winner of the tennis-friendly match.

Speaking after the match, Stephen Appiah expressed his excitement to have played against one of his former teammates.

Appiah told Gyan that he was glad to have decided to become a tennis player after retirement.

Despite playing tennis for only 8 months, Appiah noted that he was looking forward to playing some of the finest players in the country and cannot wait for a tournament to be played with some football stars and personalities in the country.

Watch video below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
