Watch Asante Kotoko fans boo head coach and players after Accra Lions defeat

Asante Kotoko fans booed their head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum and the players after their defeat to Accra Lions on Wednesday night at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The fans followed the cars of the team and jeered at them following the Ghana Premier League matchweek 21 game.



Asante Kotoko have now lost three games in their last four games and have fallen off from second on the table.



Accra Lions caught the Porcupine Warriors cold just eleven minutes into the game when Blessing Asumah Dankwa netted the game’s opener for Accra Lions.



Asante Kotoko tried to mount a comeback but Accra Lions stood their ground and secured an important 3-2 win over the Porcupine Warriors.

Despite the loss and now their second in a row, Asante Kotoko are still fourth on the league standings with 32 points, three behind leaders Samartex.



After the win, Accra Lions have moved from 14th to 10th on the table with 27 points from 20 matches.



