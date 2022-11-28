0
Menu
Sports

Watch Black Stars’ final jama session ahead of South Korea clash

Video Archive
Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As has become a tradition, the Black Stars of Ghana wrapped up preparations for their second Group H fixture at the 2022 World Cup with a jama – singing, clapping, drumming and dancing - session at their final training on Sunday.

Coach Otto Addo’s charges were captured in a video shared on the official Black Stars social media handles singing morale boosting songs ahead of today’s fixture at the Education City Stadium.

Having lost 3 – 2 to Portugal in their first match (November 24), Dede Ayew and his colleagues have the task of avoiding defeat at all cost at the hands of the Paulo Bento-led South Koreans.

The Black Stars have no major concerns relative to availability of personnel and are expected to take the morale from their jama session into today’s game to boost any chances of progressing.

The Koreans drew their first game with Uruguay, the South Americans are Ghana’s final opponents in this group.

Watch the jama session below:



SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Related Articles: