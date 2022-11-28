Watch Black Stars’ final jama session ahead of South Korea clash

As has become a tradition, the Black Stars of Ghana wrapped up preparations for their second Group H fixture at the 2022 World Cup with a jama – singing, clapping, drumming and dancing - session at their final training on Sunday.

Coach Otto Addo’s charges were captured in a video shared on the official Black Stars social media handles singing morale boosting songs ahead of today’s fixture at the Education City Stadium.



Having lost 3 – 2 to Portugal in their first match (November 24), Dede Ayew and his colleagues have the task of avoiding defeat at all cost at the hands of the Paulo Bento-led South Koreans.



The Black Stars have no major concerns relative to availability of personnel and are expected to take the morale from their jama session into today’s game to boost any chances of progressing.



The Koreans drew their first game with Uruguay, the South Americans are Ghana’s final opponents in this group.

Watch the jama session below:







