Watch Djiku and Fenerbahce players run for their lives as Trabzonspor fans attack them after a comback win

There was a huge brawl in the 90 minutes that ended with Fenerbahçe's 3-2 victory.

In the match that closely concerns the championship race in the Super League, Fenerbahçe defeated Trabzonspor 3-2 away.



The yellow-dark blue team finished the first half 2-0 ahead with the goals scored by Fred in the first half, and won the match, which was 2-2 with the goals of Bardhi and Trezeguet, with the goal of Batshuayi, who stood out with the points he earned in the last minutes this season. What happened after the match was of a nature to precede the match.



The tension, which started when a Trabzonspor fan entered the field and headed towards the area where Fenerbahçe players were performing, escalated with Bright Osayi Samuel's physical blows to the fan in question.



After this incident, hundreds of claret-blue fans entered the field, and a fight broke out between Trabzonspor fans and Fenerbahçe players.

Foreign object came to Livakovic



The match, which witnessed a very tense game, was stopped many times due to foreign objects thrown onto the field. While Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic's jaw was opened due to foreign objects coming from the stands, Fenerbahçe Coach İsmail Kartal was treated on the field side after a foreign object came from the stands in the first half. While Halil Umut Meler was making an announcement to the stands about foreign objects, what happened at the end of the match was something that will not be forgotten for a long time.



Watch the video below



