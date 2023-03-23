1
Watch Eddie Nketiah present Arsenal shirt to Kim Kadarshian

Kim Eddie Nketiah.png Eddie with Kim, kids | Screengrab from the presentation video

Thu, 23 Mar 2023

Eddie Nketiah was the Arsenal player chosen to present a customized shirt of the club to American model and businesswoman, Kim Kadarshian.

“We have a lovely little shirt for you!” the striker in casual wear and a baseball cap said before handing the Arsenal shirt with number 1 and name ‘Kim Kadarshian’ to the model.

A video of the presentation was shared on Arsenal’s TikTok account.

After the presentation, Nketiah goes on to take a photo with Kim and some children who are in the room where the presentation takes place.

He later gives the model a hug as they exchange pleasantries.

According to a La Marca report, Kim Kardashian was at the Emirates Stadium recently to watch Arsenal take on Sporting Clube de Portugal in the Europa League. Arsenal lost the fixture on penalties.

She was also accompanied by four children, each wearing Arsenal shirts - two with names of men's players and two with names of women's players, including Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe.



