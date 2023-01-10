Watch Eddie Nketiah's brilliant goals for Arsenal in FA Cup win over Oxford United

British-born Ghanaian striker, Eddie Nketiah, hit a double as Arsenal whipped Oxford United to progress to the next stage of the FA Cup.

The Gunners put three past the League One side to secure progress to the next round.



After a frustrating first half for Arsenal, Mohammed Elneny headed the North London side into the lead in the second half, connecting with Fabio Viera's freekick.



Nketiah extended the lead with a brilliant finish, going around the goalkeeper before slotting the ball into the yawning net.



He grabbed his brace a few moments later with a cheeky lobbed shot after Gabriel Martinelli had put him through.



While Nketiah was in his element, his Ghanaian compatriot Thomas Partey was an unused sub in the game.

Arsenal, who are the most successful club in the competition, set up a tie against Manchester City in the fourth round.



Watch the goals via the video below:







EE/FNOQ