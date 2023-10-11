Watch Ernest Nuamah's cracking goal during Black Stars' training

Olympique Lyon forward, Ernest Nuamah, scored a stunning goal in training as the Black Stars prepare for their friendly game against Mexico.

The youngster received a pass inside the box and then checked on to his left foot before magnificently bending the ball to the far post.



Nuamah is rated to be the future of the team and he has kept proving himself since his debut in June.



He scored two goals in two games in the previous international break and will be an asset in the upcoming games against Mexico and USA.



The Black Stars held their first training ahead of the friendly on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at the Charlotte training center in US.



19 out of the 23-man squad named for the match took part in the session as the remaining players are yet to report.

The players include Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Nicholas Opoku, Stephan Ambrosius, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Joseph Painstil, Salis Abdul Samed, Antoine Semenyo, Ernest Nuamah, Ransford Konigsdorffer, Jordan Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Inaki Williams, Edmund Addo, and Thomas Partey.



Ghana will lock horns with Mexico is scheduled on Saturday, October 14 at 00:00 GMT.



The game will come off at the Bank of America stadium, the home of Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC.



Watch Ernest Nuamah's brilliant goal below:





EE/NOQ



