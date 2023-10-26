Watch Fatawu Issahaku dance to Shatta Wale's song after Leicester win over Sunderland

Leicester City winger, Fatawu Issahaku jammed to Shatta Wale's song in the dressing room after the Foxes beat Sunderland in their mid-week clash on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.
Buzzing Issahaku took center stage and put his dance skills on display as Shatta Wale's song 'Freedom' was playing in the background.
Leicester who are on a phenomenal winning streak pip Sunderland 1-0 to extend their run to five in all competitions.
Fatawu Issahaku who has enjoyed his loan spell at the club lasted 89 minutes in the game before he was replaced with Marc Albrighton. The Ghana U-23 star ended the game with 7.6 rating.
Issahaku has now had his fourth consecutive start in the Championship, playing a total of 10 matches since his move.
He scored his debut goal for the club in their 3-1 win over Swansea over the weekend. He currently has a goal and assist in 0 matches and has played more minutes than he managed at Sporting Lisbon.
Watch Fatawu Issahaku's celebration below
Dressing room vibes are back ????— Leicester City Xtra. (@XtraLeicester) October 25, 2023
Sign the lad permanently @LCFC pic.twitter.com/amvz9Kh7DC
EE/KPE
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
- Is he an asset or liability? - Arsenal fans debate Partey's importance following latest injury
- Ghana midfielder Samed Salis reacts after RC Lens' draw with PSV
- Fatawu Issahaku joins Leicester City teammates to pay tribute to former owner
- Watch Charles Sagoe's goal for Arsenal in defeat to Sevilla in UEFA Youth League
- Thomas Partey misses Arsenal’s game against Sevilla with muscle injury – Report
- Read all related articles