Watch Felix Afena-Gyan's first goal for Cremonese

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan has scored his first goal since joining Cremonese in the summer transfer window.

Coming off from the bench, Afena-Gyan scored in the 83rd minute after a tap-in to help Cremonese win their Copa Italian clash against Modena 4-2.

The former AS Roma striker made his 4th appearance for Cremonese as a 68th-minute substitute having replaced Tommaso Milanese and it took him just 15 minutes to get his first goal in the red colours.

A goal each from David Okereke, Felix Afena-Gyan, and a brace from Davide Diaw in the 89th and the 90th minute sealed the victory for Cremonese while Leonardo Sernicola got the two consolation goals for Modena.

The 19-year-old striker will be hoping to get more playing minutes under coach Massimiliano Alvini after putting up a nice display against Modena.

Watch Afena-Gyan's goal below:

