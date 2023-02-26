0
Watch Francis Abu's thunderous goal for Cercle Brugge in draw against KAS Eupen

Francis Abu Ku OY3akAAq0mO.jfif Ghanaian midfielder, Abu Francis

Sun, 26 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian young midfielder Abu Francis scored his very first goal for Cercle Brugge in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League when his side drew with KAS Eupen away on Saturday evening.

The 21-year-old capped off his recent form with a goal to help Cercle come from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Eupen in the matchday 27 fixture at Kehrwegstadion.

Belgian defender Stef Peeters converted a spot kick as early as the 10th minute to put Eupen ahead in the match.

Francis scored a wonderful goal three minutes later to draw the visitors level after he was set up by Belgian midfielder Charles Vanhoutte.

The home side restored their advantage moments later with a goal from Ivorian midfielder Konan Ndri before Japan forward Ayase Ueda levelled matters again six minutes to the interval.

Cercle dominated the second half of the game as they were one-man advantage of Eupen following the sending-off of Brandon Baiye in the first half.

Francis signed for Cercle in the summer from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland and has since played 19 matches where has one goal and two assists to his credit.

He has played every match since the beginning of the year 2023.

Black Stars goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was an unused substitute for Eupen while midfielder Isaac Nuhu was out with an injury.

Watch Francis Abu's goal below

