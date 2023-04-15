0
Watch Inaki Williams' brace against Real Sociedad

Sat, 15 Apr 2023

Inaki Williams continued his red-hot form with a brace as Athletic Bilbao strolled to victory over Real Sociedad in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The Ghana international opened the scoring for the host in the 32nd minute after connecting to a Mikel Vesga pass.

The 28-year-old doubled the lead after the break firing home in the 70th minute following a brilliant move by the Rojiblancos.

Williams has now scored four goals in his last three games, three in the Spanish La Liga.

Having gone on a four-month goal drought, the Spain-born Ghanaian broke the jinx with a powerful strike in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey against Osasuna.

He followed that up with a goal against Espanyol before adding a double today.

The Black Stars striker has now netted eight goals in La Liga this season.

