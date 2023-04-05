Watch Inaki Williams' goal for Athletic Club against Osasuna

Inaki Williams

Ghana forward Inaki Williams' Athletic Club have been eliminated from the Copa del Rey despite his goal against Osasuna on Tuesday night.

The visitors managed to score the equalizer through Pablo Ibanez in the 116th minute of extra-time to progress to the final 2-1 on aggregate, where they will face either Barcelona or Real Madrid.



In the first leg, Osasuna had won 1-0, which meant that Athletic Club had to win by a two-goal margin to progress to the final.



Williams, who had not scored a goal in over five months, latched onto a loose ball after a corner kick to score and give Athletic Club the lead 33 minutes into the game. However, their hopes of making it to the final were dashed by Osasuna's late equalizer.



Inaki's goal against Osasuna comes as a relief, as he had failed to score in a competitive game since last October's victory over Villarreal. The Spanish-born Ghanaian has been struggling in front of goal this season, and his recent goal will undoubtedly boost his confidence.



Williams will be hoping this will be the beginning of more goals to come for both Athletic Club and the Ghana national team.

He has featured in eight games for the Black Stars, including the recent 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying doubleheader against Angola, but is yet to find the back of the net.



See the goal below:



