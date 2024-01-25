Watch Inaki's goal against Barcelona in Copa del Rey, striker trends overnight

Inaki Williams

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams was on target for his club, Athletic Bilbao, hours after arriving in Spain from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He was part of the Black Stars team that crashed out, at the group stage with just two points, in his first AFCON.



His struggles in the first two matches saw him benched for the final in what was a frustrating campaign but he got off the tracks after getting back to Bilbao scoring on his return.



Inaki picked a pass in Athletic Bilbao's quarter-final game against Barcelona on Wednesday night, he hit a goal-bound strike that went off the far post and behind the goalie, but he luckily met the returning ball which he banged in for his club's lead in the Copa del Rey game.



Williams, initially on the bench, made a notable impact after being brought in during the second half to replace Adu Ares in the 59th minute.



His goal in the 105th minute came after an earlier assist to his younger brother, Nico Williams. Barcelona lost the game 4-2 as Athletic Bilbao progressed to the semis.

Gorka Guruzeta and Oihan Sancet also found the net for Athletic Club, while Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal scored consolation goals for Barcelona.



Williams has registered 10 goals in all competitions this season.



On Accra trends on X (formerly Twitter), Inaki Williams entered the top trends through the evening and was the top trend along with Bilbao, Barcelona etc.



Watch Inaki's strike and celebration below:





Iñaki Williams flew back from AFCON Wednesday morning He scored this to give Athletic Bilbao the lead over Barcelona in extra time ????



(via @rfef)pic.twitter.com/niz0VAAKnb — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 24, 2024

SARA