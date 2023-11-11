Watch Joseph Aidoo begin recovery from an ankle injury

Joseph Aidoo

In a determined effort to reclaim his spot on the pitch, Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo of Celta Vigo has intensified his recovery from injury, showcasing a commendable work ethic at the club's training base.

The resolute player was recently spotted in the gym, collaborating closely with the injury recovery team, signaling a significant step forward in his journey back to full fitness.



Joseph Aidoo had a successful surgery after suffering an injury in the international friendly between Ghana and Mexico.



The 28-year-old travelled to Spain after the game and went through the necessary treatment.



Aidoo is expected to stay out for 6 to 7 months after the successful surgery.

The former Inter Allies and KRC Genk star will miss the rest of the season and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.



Aidoo is also expected to miss out on the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Comoros, and Madagascar.



