Watch Joseph Paintsil's angry reply to Chris Hughton's claim that he was tired

Black Stars forward, Joseph Paintsil was upset following his early substitution in Ghana's draw against Mozambique on Monday, January 22, 2024.

The Gent forward was spotted in a video questioning the reason for his sub and was head shouting "What fatigue?".



Paintsil was replaced at halftime by skipper Dede Ayew, who later caused a penalty that inspired Mozambique's comeback.



Despite playing just 45 minutes, Paintsil was one of the best players on the night.



He won a penalty for Ghana, which was converted by Jordan Ayew to put the Black Stars in the lead.



Ghana increased the lead in the second half after Jordan converted another penalty after Kudus Mohammed's shot hit the hand of a defender.



However, Ghana could not hold on to the two-goal cushion as Mozambique salvaged a point by scoring two goals within 4 minutes in additional time.

Ghana finishes the group stage with two points and will now hope that Cameroon draw with Gambia and Morocco defeat Zambia to help them advance to the knockout stage.



Watch Josep Paintsil video below







