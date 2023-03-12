2
Watch Kudus Mohammed's beautiful finish in Ajax's win over Heerenven

Sun, 12 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus was on the scoresheet for Ajax in their big win over Heerenven on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

The Ghanaian scored the opener and provided an assist in the 4-2 away win in the Eredivisie.

Kudus, in the 10th minute, perfectly placed the ball to the bottom corner after a failed pass to Dusan Tadic fell into his path in the box.

Six minutes later, he set up Mexican midfielder, Edson Alvarez to extend the lead before Steven Bergwijn and Kenneth Taylor added two more to hand Ajax the big win.

Kudus' goal took his tally for the season to 11 league goals, making him Ajax's top scorer in the top flight tied with Brian Brobbey.

He has now scored 17 goals in all competitions for Ajax and has a total of 20 goals for club and country this season.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
