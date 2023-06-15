Watch Lawrence Ati-Zigi's amazing ball-juggling skills in Black Stars training

Ghana goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi is in high spirits in the camp of the Black Stars ahead of the clash against Madagascar in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The FC St. Gallen shot-stopper is one of three goalkeepers invited by Ghana head coach Chris Hughton for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers.



In training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, June 14, Lawrence Ati-Zigi proved he is not only good when he is in the goal post.



While in the midst of Thomas Partey, Alidu Seidu, and Daniel Amartey, the goalkeeper was seen showing off some amazing ball-juggling skills.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi is expected to be in post for Ghana on Sunday, June 18, for the game against Madagascar.



He has become the first-choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars since the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has proven himself with several top saves.



