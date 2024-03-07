Watch Mario Balotelli scare Demirspor teammates with firecracker in their dressing room

Italian striker, Mario Balotelli

Italian striker of Ghanaian descent, Mario Balotelli, produced another one of those ‘Super Mario’ moments, lighting up a firecracker and setting it off in the dressing room of Turkish Super Lig side, Demirspor.

The former Inter Milan striker nearly caught the ire of his teammates and members of the technical staff for the prank he pulled off in their locker room.



The Italian striker lit up the firecracker, threw it to the centre of the locker room and covered his ears to save him from the loud noise that emanated from it.



The players and officials present in the dressing room at the time were briefly scared and angry but had a mood change once they realized that it was the maverick Balotelli in his usual elements.



Mario Balotelli's special relationship with firecrackers is well documented, with this not being the first time he has been at the centre of controversies over firecrackers.



During his time at Manchester City, firefighters in the city had to rush to his house after a firecracker he lit nearly razed down his house.

His former teammate, Micah Richards, also told a story of how Balotelli set off fireworks in his house.



"He [Balotelli] came to my house a couple of weeks after the fireworks incident and he set some off again in my house. I was like: 'You know you can't do this? What's going through your mind?'" Richards said in 2019, per The Guardian.



Balotelli is an Italian national with 18 goals from 36 appearances for The Azzuris.



EK/AE