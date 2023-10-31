Watch Nigerian musician Rema's performance at 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony

Rema performs at 2023 Ballon d'Or awards in France

Nigerian Afrobeats star Divine Ikubor, known in showbiz circles as Rema, sang a rendition of his global hit track 'Calm Down' at the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony held on Monday, October 30, 2023.

The event took place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.



In a video posted on the Ballon d'Or official page on X (formerly known as Twitter), Rema performed with two back-up dancers for the better part of his three-minute delivery.



A number of the guests were seen nodding and or singing along as the musician at a point made his way to the front row shaking hands with most of the top footballers gathered.



The 'Calm Down' track topped several charts and was widely streamed on platforms and went viral on social media.



He later featured American singer Selena Gomez in the remix version. This was the same song the Mavin Record signee serenaded the crowd with at the event.

The event was organised by France Football and was filled with several football stars from past and present.



This year alone, Rema has performed on various global stages, including the 2023 NBA All-Stars game.



Watch the performance below:







SARA

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



