6
Menu
Sports

Watch Partey mock Man United's recent loss during lunch with Nana Aba

Arteta And Partey Thomas Partey and coach Mikel Arteta

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has taken a dig at Manchester United's recent Premier League loss, dedicating a lunch date out to celebrating the loss.

Partey was captured in a video with media personality Nana Aba Anamoah in the retaurant in the United Kingdom.

All attempts by Nana Aba to have Partey say something to the camera is met with jests by the Black Stars deputy skipper.

When he finally agreed to say something, he took a swipe at Manchester's loss to the Magpies over the weekend.

“You are welcome, join us in celebration of United loss,” he said as he took a spoonful of what appeared to be chocolate.

His views left Nana Aba with a gaping mouth.

Man United are currently fifth on the Premier League log, they lost on the road to Newcastle with goals form Joe Wilock and Callum Wilson.

Watch the video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: