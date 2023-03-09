0
Watch Richmond Boakye-Yiadom's goal for Al Akhdar in CAF Confederation Cup

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars attacker Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored for Libyan side Al Akhdar on his debut in the CAF Confederation Cup against Saint Eloi Lupopo on Wednesday.

His late goal was an equalizer in round four of the CAF second tier competition at Martyrs of February Stadium.

Al-Akhdar started the game on a slow note and found themselves down 1-0 after only 15 minutes, thanks to a goal from Malanga Horso Mwaku of Saint Eloi Lupopo.

Boakye Yiadom showed his skill and class, though, scoring a spectacular goal in injury time of the second half to earn Al-Akhdar a 1-1 draw.

Despite avoiding defeat, Al Akhdar is still at the bottom of the Group A standings in the CAF Confederation Cup. However, the team will take encouragement from Boakye Yiadom's debut performance and will look to build on it in the remaining matches of the competition.

The former Red Star Belgrade striker signed for Al Akhdar in the January window from Greece side PAS Lamia.

See the goal below:

Source: footballghana.com
