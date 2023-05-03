Watch Salim Adams' goal for FC Cincinnati 2 against New England Revolution II

Ghanaian midfielder Salim Adams

Ghanaian midfielder Salim Adams scored his first goal for FC Cincinnati 2 in their opening match of the MLS NEXT Pro Round 1 against New England Revolution II on Sunday.

The game ended in a thrilling 5-5 draw at the Gillette Stadium, with New England Revolution II eventually winning the match 5-4 on penalties.



Adams, who joined FC Cincinnati 2 last year from Accra Hearts of Oak, was given a starting role and played the entire 90 minutes. The midfielder found the back of the net in the 53rd minute to give his team a 4-3 lead.



However, they were unable to hold on to the lead as New England Revolution II equalized in the 83rd minute.

Despite the defeat, Salim Adams was a standout player for FC Cincinnati 2, showcasing his attacking prowess and technical ability on the ball.



He is the first player to move to FCC 2 as a part of the Common Value Club Alliance, which was formed between FC Cincinnati, TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, and Accra Hearts of Oak.



