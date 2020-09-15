Sports News

Watch Tariq Lamptey's performance against Chelsea in the Premier League

English-born Ghanaian footballer Tariq Lamptey, exhibited a world-class performance against his former side Chelsea on Monday night in the 2020/2021 Premier League.

The performance of Tariq Lamptey became the fans favourite following his outstanding performance for Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening Premier League fixture against Chelsea.



Lamptey played the entire duration as Brighton and Hove Albion lost to Chelsea 3-1 at the American Express Community Stadium with goals from Jorginho, Reece James and Zouma.



The 19-year-old was praised by fans after the game for his good performance in his first game this season for the club.